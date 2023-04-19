Cail & Company LIVE with Scott Spradling & Curtis Stock

Scott Spradling of the Spradling Group and the Scott Spradling Band joined the program to talk some sports and the next performance of his band which will be at the Rex Theatre in Manchester on Sunday, April 30 at 2PM. Tickets available at rextheatre.org or palacetheatre.org!

Also on the show, sportswriter Curtis Stock, a member of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame and author of the new book, “The Turcottes: The Remarkable Story of a Horse Racing Dynasty.” It’s based on the five Turcotte brothers who became very successful jockeys. Ron Turcotte rode Secretariat to horse racing’s Triple Crown in 1973 and together the Brothers Turcotte combined for 8,251 wins and prize money of nearly 60-million dollars. There was much triumph but also much tragedy along the way in this intriguing and heartbreaking story.