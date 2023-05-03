Facing The Future: Parsing Through the Pentagon’s $842 Billion Annual Budget

This week on Facing the Future, we take a deep dive into the federal budget for the Department of Defense and all the country’s intelligence and national security needs. It’s a big number and constantly growing. President Biden has proposed spending $842 billion on defense in his proposed budget, which does not include likely additional funds that may be needed for the Ukrainian effort to fight off the Russian invasion.

So, where does all that money go? For answers to that question and many others, we got expert analysis from Dr. Gordon Adams, former Associate Director for National Security at the White House Office of Management and Budget.