Cail & Company LIVE with Neil Levesque

The Executive Director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College, Neil Levesque, was featured on Wednesday’s program. Neil previewed some major events coming soon to the College campus including next Monday’s visit from South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Wednesday’s CNN Town Hall with former President Donald Trump and an appearance later in the month from Republican Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley.

Neil also discussed the upcoming 2024 gubernatorial race in New Hampshire with Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig the latest to form an exploratory committee while considering a run for the Democratic nomination.