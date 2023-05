Award winning author Cory Doctorow joined to discuss his latest book, “Red Team Blues: A Martin Hench Novel”. It’s a timely tale with some intriguing dynamics..cryptocurrency, grifters and crime bosses not to mention Hench, a 67-year-old self employed forensic accountant who travels California in a well appointed tour bus he purchased years ago from a fading rock star. Doctorow’s award-winning novel “Little Brother” and its sequel, “Homeland” were New York Times bestsellers.

