Facing The Future: The Looming X-Date for Federal Debt Payment Default

This week on Facing the Future, we talk to Rachel Snyderman of the Bipartisan Policy Center about a brand new report containing an estimate for the ‘X-Date’ when the federal government will run out of borrowing authority to meet all of its obligations in full and on time.

The BPC estimates that date will land sometime between early June and late August, if Congressional leaders and President Biden cannot agree on an extension or suspension of the federal debt limit. This could have a serious and lasting economic impact for all of us.