Cail & Company LIVE with Sue McPhee & Amy Hall

Sue McPhee opened today’s show taking about what she’s doing to raise support for the United Way of Greater Nashua. On June 27, Sue will be rappelling down the 24 story, 300 foot high Brady Sullivan Building in downtown Manchester. To contribute, visit her Facebook page at Sue Fortin McPhee.

Also with us on the Tuesday show, Amy Hall, Executive Director and C.M.O. of the Granite State Dairy Promotion. The Tenth Annual NH Ice Cream Trail starts this Friday and continues through Columbus Day weekend. 2023 NH Ice Cream Trail “passports” will be available starting Friday at all NH State Rest Areas.