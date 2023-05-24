Facing The Future: Border Carbon Adjustments Gain Bipartisan Attention in Congress

This week on Facing the Future, we talk with Greg Bertelsen, CEO of the bipartisan Climate Leadership Council about so-called ‘border carbon adjustments.’ The concept is getting substantial interest in Congress from both Republicans and Democrats and would impose fees on imported goods whose production pumps a high amount of carbon smog into the atmosphere. It’s meant to raise revenue, reduce carbon emissions, and improve the competitive standing of American manufacturers who run much cleaner operations than rivals in China or India.

Plus, we’ll get an update from Texas on what’s happening at the US-Mexico border from immigration lawyer and former US Ambassador to Belize George Bruno.