New Hampshire’s largest day of giving takes place next week with the 8th annual “NH Gives”. Joining the show was Kathleen Reardon, the Executive Director of the N.H. Center for Non Profits.

The date of this year’s “NH Gives” event is June 6&7 starting at 5 PM on the 6th and continuing for 24 hours. Last year 13,000 donors contributed more than $3.5 million dollars to 575 non profits in the state.