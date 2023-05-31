Facing The Future: Finally, A Debt Limit Deal. Can We Avoid the Crisis Next Time?

This week on Facing the Future, we get expert analysis from the Concord Coalition’s policy director Tori Gorman and chief economist Steve Robinson on the debt limit deal struck between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert a federal default. We also hear excerpts from a very interesting forum held last week with Harvard economist Jason Furman and Rohit Kumar of PricewaterhouseCoopers who both question the efficacy of even having a debt limit at all.

Furman and Kumar were involved in negotiations between President Obama and Republicans in Congress during the last debt limit crisis in 2011.