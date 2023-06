Author Isabella Maldonado was our Monday guest. Her just-released book, “A Killer’s Game” is already drawing rave reviews. Isabella spent more than two decades in law enforcement, serving in various capacities in Fairfax County, Virginia just outside of Washington D.C. She is now a Wall Street Journal best-selling author and her 2020 book, “The Cipher”, is in the process of becoming a Netflix feature film starring Jennifer Lopez.

