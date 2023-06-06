Cail & Company LIVE with Maureen Belanger & Donald Tongue

The first Tuesday of each month features a visit with the New Hampshire Insurance Department and today we focused on the Life and Health Division with its’ Chief Examiner Maureen Belanger. Maureen discussed the aspects of the insurance industry her department investigates and regulates.

Also with us on the Tuesday program was local stage and screen producer/director Donald Tongue. Donald is currently working on a short film entitled “Home Burial” based on a Robert Frost poem of the same name. Filming begins this month at Canterbury Shaker Village.