Facing The Future: How Should the Federal Government Invest in Robust Economic Growth?

This week on Facing the Future, we hear from Diane Lim – the “Economist Mom” – who gives us some very interesting highlights from a recent Congressional Report she helped put together looking at how the federal government can invest in robust economic growth over the next decade or so.

The bottom line: the government should invest more in young people and children to get more economically productive adults. Plus we examine the final score issued by the Congressional Budget Office for the bipartisan debt limit and spending reduction deal enacted by Congress late last week.