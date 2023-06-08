Cail & Company LIVE | New Hampshire Wine Week

Wine was the topic of the day as New Hampshire Wine Week will take place June 12-16. Wine Week features dozens of world-renowned winemakers and industry leaders for exclusive wine dinners, bottle signings, tastings and the 18th annual New England Wine Spectacular.

Joining the show in studio were Justin Gunter, a wine marketing and sales specialist at the NH Liquor Commission, Brian Ferguson of the Flag Hill Distillery and Winery in Lee, NH and Nancy Mellitt of the New Hampshire Food Bank, the beneficiary of the proceeds from the New England Wine Spectacular.