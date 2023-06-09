New Hampshire Headlines: Hadley Barndollar

Reporter Hadley Barndollar of the New Hampshire Bulletin and Dexter Tarbox of The New England Take join A. J. Kierstead to discuss Gov. Sununu not running for president, PFAS impacts on children, and landfill siting. More at https://newhampshirebulletin.com
Articles discussed
- https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/gov-chris-sununu-says-he-wont-run-for-president-in-2024/
- https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/nh-moms-children-among-participants-in-study-linking-pfas-exposure-to-obesity-risk/
- https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/with-veto-worries-looming-nh-house-nixes-changes-to-last-remaining-landfill-siting-bill/