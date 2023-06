It’s Friday, which means the Friday Fun Bunch is in the WKXL Studios! Today, we are celebrating our good friends Tom and Ellen Raffio, as they have written a wonderful new book called “Stories From the Starting Line.” Terrific tales and in depth conversations with runners, famous and not so famous, that they have come to know over their years of running throughout New Hampshire and beyond. Available right now on Amazon and very soon at Gibson’s in downtown Concord!

