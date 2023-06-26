Cail & Company LIVE with Dan Kocsis

Long time U.S. and Canadian National Anthem singer Dan Kocsis joined us in studio to celebrate Canada Day and The Fourth of July. Mr. Kocsis has performed both anthems at many venues in the Northeast including Fenway Park, TD Garden, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, SNHU Arena, Delta Dental Stadium and at his alma mater, Seton Hall University in New Jersey for men’s and women’s basketball games on campus and at the Prudential Center in New Hampshire.

Dan had a 43-year teaching career in New Hampshire most recently at St.Joseph’s Junior High in Manchester where his students sent thousands of letters and cards to veterans of World War Two, the Korean War and Viet Nam.