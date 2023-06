As The Granite YMCA’s association director of Healthy Living Initiatives, Cindy Lafond helps individuals reach their wellness potential with diabetes prevention and other programs.

She works with many people, ages and organizations throughout Manchester and the state of New Hampshire. Cindy has more than 30 years of wellness experience and holds certifications in diabetes prevention, group exercise, LIVESTRONG at the Y, Cancer Exercise and Fitness Specialist, and 500-hour Yoga instructor.