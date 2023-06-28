Facing The Future: Former Georgia US Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux | The Art of State and Federal Budgeting

This week on Facing the Future, we are joined by the newest member of The Concord Coalition’s Board of Directors, Dr. Carolyn Bourdeaux. Dr. Bourdeaux has extensive experience in public sector budgeting. During the Great Recession, she was director of the Georgia Senate Budget and Evaluation Office, where she worked with both parties to balance Georgia’s budget and get the state economy back on track.

She brought this valuable budget and fiscal knowledge to Congress when she served as a member representing Georgia’s 7th district. Bourdeaux earned a reputation as a serious legislator who worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find solutions to some of our complicated problems, and shares with us the many lessons she’s learned along the way.