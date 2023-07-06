Facing The Future: Cracks in America’s Long-Term Fiscal Foundation

This week on Facing the Future, Concord Coalition policy director Tori Gorman joins us to analyze the long-term budget outlook recently released by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. It projects, among other things, a fast growing elderly population combined with declining birth rates and higher health care costs. All this leading to our national debt nearly doubling as a share of our economy over the next 30 years.

Plus, we’ll revisit our recent conversation about border climate adjustments designed to cut global greenhouse gas emissions and give American manufacturers some competitive advantage.