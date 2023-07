We talked hockey on Thursday’s program with owner Chris Brown and General Manager and assistant coach Clint Edinger of new New Hampshire Mountain Kings of the North American Hockey League who will open play at the Tri Town Ice Arena in Hooksett on September 22.

Also joining us, NASCAR Cup Series driver and Connecticut native Ryan Preece. Ryan will be racing in the Crayon 301 Cup Series event on Sunday, July 16 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.