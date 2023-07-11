Cail & Company LIVE with Kaz Grala & Dr. Jason Aziz

Tuesday’s show went from motor sports to medicine as we chatted with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala who, at 24, has raced at every level there is in the NASCAR circuit including a number of Cup Series races filling in for other drivers as he awaits a regular spot in the sport’s premier series.

Later in the program we were joined by Dr. Jason Aziz, Director of Health Economics, Life and Health at the New Hampshire Insurance Department. The topic: price transparency when it comes to insurance costs for medical procedures and prescription drugs.

An important website to have in regard to that topic is; www.nhhealthcost.nh.gov