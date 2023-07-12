Cail & Company LIVE with Neil Levesque

Neil Levesque, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College was our Wednesday guest and he broke some news. Next Monday night at 5:30 there will be a “No Labels” event at St. Anselm fueling speculation that there exists a possibility of a Third Party presidential candidacy in 2024. The headliner at the event will be West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.

Manchin will be joined by the former Republican Governor of Utah John Huntsman and former Connecticut Senator and 2000 Vice Presidential candidate Joe Lieberman who left the Democratic Party in 2006 to become an Independent.