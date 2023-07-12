Facing The Future: Graying is Paying | Our Aging Population’s Impact on the Budget and the Economy

This week on Facing the Future, we talk to Richard Jackson, President of the Global Aging Institute about the combined effects of declining fertility rates, longer life expectancy and the baby boomers entering retirement en masse on our federal budget and our economy. It means more spending on Medicare and Social Security, with a smaller working age population to pay into these safety net programs and sustain them.

We will also catch up with Concord Coalition policy director Tori Gorman and chief economist Steve Robinson on the latest economic news.