Cail & Company LIVE with John Davidson & Andriana Gnap

We spent a fun Thursday morning with legendary entertainer John Davidson and America-Ukrainian singer/songwriter Andriana. A number of years ago John moved from Hollywood to Sandwich, NH and ultimately became the proprietor of Club Sandwich a barn converted into a music venue with a total of 44 seats.

You can get more information at www.John Davidson.com. John performs every Friday and Saturday night. Andriana will make a guest appearance at Club Sandwich with Boston’s International String Trio, on Thursday, August 17.

Boston’s International String Trio –