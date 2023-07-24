Cail & Company LIVE | NH Author’s Week – R.W.W. Greene

Rob Greene, who writes as the search-engine friendly “R.W.W. Greene,” is a recovering journalist and high-school English teacher. He writes science-fiction novels and short stories in a little house in southern New Hampshire where he lives with spouse Brenda, cat Jack, and a hive or two of honeybees. Greene is the author of three books — The Light Years, Twenty-Five to Life, and Mercury Rising.

The sequel to Mercury Rising, a novel titled Earth Retrograde, will be out Oct. 24, 2023 from Angry Robot Books. He keeps a website at www.rwwgreene.com.