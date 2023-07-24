Your Health New Hampshire | Voices from the Field

On today’s episode, we dive into stories of the Southern NH AHEC team, and the workforce & career exploration programs that help set them on their journey. Nishimwe Bitimea, the AHEC Program Assistant Intern, joined Jodi, Carli, and Sandra to talk about how they came to be in the roles and careers they have today.

Nishimwe is heading into her senior year at the University of New Hampshire studying Health Management & Policy. This summer she is completing a 400-hour internship with AHEC looking at engaging leaders who have been trained to facilitate the evidence-based programs Better Choices, Better Health (also known as Chronic Disease Self-Management), Chronic Pain Self-Management, and Walk with Ease.

You can check out our full list of upcoming workshops at www.snhahec.org/upcoming-workshops.html, and register for our self-guided Walk with Ease course at startwalkwithease.org/nhdhhs.

All of these classes are free of charge!