Cail & Company LIVE | NH Author’s Week – Christina Holbrook

A native of New York and the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Christina Holbrook now lives in Colorado with her husband, Alan Dulit. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in French and Political Theory from Wellesley College. Holbrook’s column Lark Ascending ran in the Summit Daily in Frisco, Colorado, from 2016 through 2020.

More recently, her short fiction and essays have appeared in numerous literary journals and anthologies. All the Flowers of the Mountain is her first novel and has been awarded the Colorado Book Award for 2023 in the Romance Category and an IPPY Bronze Medal.