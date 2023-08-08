Cail & Company LIVE with The New Hampshire State Police

Looking for a brighter future? How about a career in law enforcement with New Hampshire State Police? Tuesday’s show focused on becoming a New Hampshire State Police Trooper with Trooper and recruiter Nicole Stone and the Department of Safety’s Strategic Communications Administrator, Tyler Dumont. There are openings for State Troopers right now but the next application period ends Monday, August 14.

If you make the grade and become a NH State Trooper, there is a $10,000.00 sign on bonus. There are also many full and part time positions available throughout the NH Department of Safety.