The 9th Annual Blues Festival is set for August 26th from noon-4 PM at the Londonderry Town Common. The event will benefit the Combat Vets Association helping our Veterans with financial, medical and mobility issues. Joining us on Wednesday’s show, Dennis Martin, founder of the event and leader of Dr. Harp’s Blues Revue Band, Jason Downey, Commander of the Combat Vets Association and Rick Shaw of the Rik-Sha Blues Band which will open the event on the 26th.

