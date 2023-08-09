Facing The Future: Will We Learn the Necessary Lessons from Past Economic Crises?

This week on Facing the Future, we revisit a conversation from earlier this year with Alex Pollock and Howard Adler, authors of a new book entitled “Surprised Again: The COVID Crisis and the New Market Bubble.” The book examines the recent economic crises, including the COVID related economic shutdown and the Great Recession of 2008-10, and asks why these types of events always seem to take us by surprise.

Though inflation has come down somewhat from its peak in the last year, it is still a problem for our economy, brought about in large part by the federal government’s responses to the two most recent economic crises. Not to mention the trillions of dollars these crisis responses added to our national debt.