New Hampshire native and longtime resident Clark Dumont joined us for Tuesday’s episode. Clark worked in radio in the state before moving on to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Hampshire and then eventually winding up in Las Vegas as an MGM executive. Among our Tuesday topics; Las Vegas’s (known as Hawaii’s ninth island) response to the tragic fires in Lahaina, the continuing growth of pro sports in Vegas and the increase in both population and tourism in the area.

