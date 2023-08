Todays guest was actor and friend Deirdre Bridge. In the first half of the program I try to start a little controversy by asking Deirdre if she thought community theater actors should be compensated. Not necessarily paid, but, compensated.

In the second half we discuss Aaron Compagna’s project “The 7 Day Plays” that was put on at the Hatbox Theatre in which we both had participated.

This episode was recorded on June 19, 2023