WKXL legend Jim Rivers made a return visit Wednesday to talk a little about the station’s history and his post WKXL life. Jim worked for Governor Steve Merrill and the Speaker of the New Hampshire House as well as spending many years as a softball and baseball umpire and broadcaster.

Jim is one of very few people who have been inducted into three sports Halls of Fame; the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey, the New England Babe Ruth Hall of Fame and the Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame.