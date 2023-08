Wednesday’s program featured two veteran New Hampshire broadcasters and writers, Peter St. James and Jeanne Lester. Peter is a radio veteran of over 50 years and has been named “New Hampshire Broadcaster of the Year”. In addition, he has won many awards as an outdoor writer. Jeanne has been involved in radio and print journalism for many years, however, not quite as many as Peter. A member of the WKXL alumni, Jeanne is currently employed by the Concord Monitor.