Facing The Future: Ben Ritz: Recent US Credit Rating Downgrade Should Be a Wakeup Call

This week on Facing the Future, we hear from Ben Ritz, Director of the Center for Growing America’s Future at the Progressive Policy Institute, and one of our more frequent show contributors.

Ben has written several interesting pieces including one where he asserts that the Fitch rating agency’s recent downgrade of the federal government’s credit rating should be a wakeup call for all those concerned about the budget and our national debt. So we talk to Ben about that and also, how is the federal government doing about investing in scientific and technological research and innovation a year after Congress passed the Chips and Science Act.