Cail & Company LIVE with John Eisenberg

Legendary Pro Football writer John Eisenberg has just penned his eleventh book just in time for the start of the NFL season and it’s “Rocket Men: The Black Quarterbacks Who Revolutionized Pro Football”. As Mr. Eisenberg discussed on Wednesday’s show, the book focuses on the stereotyping, institutional racism and denial that Black quarterbacks have faced since the first one, Fritz Pollard, to Super Bowl quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts and what challenges remain for Black players in the NFL.

