NH Unscripted with Kayla Moore

Every year actors come to New Hampshire to perform at several summer stock theaters. How are they chosen? What’s the process to get here? How many shows do they perform in? What’s the schedules like? How rewarding do the actors feel it is? Kayla Moore is one of those actors and she’s been up in Lincoln, NH at Jean’s Playhouse for the summer of 2023 and all of those topics get addressed. We also happen to tackle some “third rail” theater issues as well and at times the wheels come off the cart as she has me breaking up!