Your Health New Hampshire | Community Health Workers Week

The first annual CHW Awareness Week was August 28-September 1! Today’s episode continued the awareness of Community Health Workers (CHW), featuring Wanda Castillo from the Manchester Health Department, Yvette Arroyo Velazquez from Amoskeag Health, and Amber Culver from the North Country Health Consortium & the New Hampshire CHW Coalition talking with Carli and Sandra about their work as a CHW, the impact of CHWs, and how you can get more involved in your community.

There are lots of opportunities to get involved with self-management classes, you can check out the list of upcoming workshops at www.snhahec.org/upcoming-workshops.html, and you can sign up for Walk with Ease any time at www.startwalkwithease.org/nhdhhs.