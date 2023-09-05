Cail & Company LIVE with DJ Bettencourt & Rick Santos

In our monthly segment with the New Hampshire Insurance Department, Deputy Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt discussed Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance which is currently in its’ first year in the state. Mr. Bettencourt detailed how coverage in the Granite State differs from other states and the benefits of the plan for employees and employers. Also on Tuesday, University of New Hampshire head football coach Rick Santos talked about his team’s season-opening win over Stonehill and its’ upcoming matchup on Saturday at Central Michigan.

