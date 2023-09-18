Cail & Company LIVE | Local Musicians Week – April Cushman

April Cushman is a singer/songwriter and farmer from Swanzey, New Hampshire. She was named 2022 New England Music Awards’ Country Act of the Year. April has appeared in concert throughout New England and the country and has opened for artists like Darius Rucker, Kip Moore, Chase Rice. Her live renditions of the US and Canadian National Anthems have been heard at many venues including Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, TD Garden, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, SNHU Arena, Delta Dental Stadium and more.

April is often accompanied on stage and on this radio segment by Brad Myrick. Brad is a performer, composer, producer, arranger, educator, entrepreneur and explorer from New Hampshire. He is also the driving force behind the NH Music Collective which specializes in artist development, booking, production and more.