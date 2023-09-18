Your Health New Hampshire | Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

On today’s episode we talk about Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, we had Charlotte Scott from the SoRock Coalition, Tara Holmes Ball and Lindsay Gilbert from Connor’s Climb Foundation join Jodi to talk about the work they are doing for suicide prevention and how they are building awareness. Maria Reyes, Continuum of Care Coordinator for the Seacoast Public Health Network was today’s co-host sharing her experience having worked in the greater Seacoast doing public health for the last 10 years.

Charlotte Scott started with the Southern Rockingham Coalition for Healthy Youth (SoRock) in 2009 as a parent volunteer and has been the Coalition Coordinator/Program Director for the coalition since 2015. Charlotte has been in the prevention field for over 15 years and is very passionate about mental health and substance misuse prevention across the lifespan.

Tara is the President and founder of Connor’s Climb Foundation. Having lost her oldest son Connor to suicide in 2011, she became a staunch advocate for suicide education and prevention at the local, state and national levels. Ms. Ball is a founding member of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) New Hampshire Chapter, and she is an AFSP Field Advocate. She is a certified Signs of Suicide (SOS) trainer and a NAMI NH Survivor Voices trained speaker. She was recognized as a 2015 NH Red Cross Hero Award recipient, with the 2016 Erik Cogswell Memorial Award, 2017 SAU 16 Champion for Children Award, 2017 NH Champion for Children Award, and a Patriot’s Difference Maker for her work in suicide prevention.

Lindsay Gilbert is a seasoned professional with 15 years of experience in non-profits, starting her journey after graduating from the University of New Hampshire with AmeriCorps and spending the last decade at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Lindsay enjoys spending time in nature with her husband and two dogs. Now, as the Executive Director of Connor’s Climb Foundation, she embraces a new opportunity to make a difference in mental health awareness and support.

Connor’s Climb has a 5K coming up on September 24! You can learn more and register at https://www.connorsclimb.org/2023-5k/.

