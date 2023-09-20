Cail & Company LIVE | Local Musicians Week – Paul Hodes & The Blue Buddha Band

Paul Hodes and the Blue Buddha Band featuring former U.S. Congressmen Paul Hodes is a band with a truly unique and original sound. It’s retro-rock, folk, roots, and superb original songwriting all wrapped up into one very powerful blend. Their new CD is entitled “Turn This Ship Around” which features the upbeat and poignant Paul Hodes-penned song, The Night I Met John Lennon” based on a true story.

In addition to Mr. Hodes, the band includes bassist Jon Gabay, Dean Rubine on keyboards and New England percussion legend, Eddie “Sticks” Raczka on drums.