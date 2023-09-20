Facing The Future | Why Can’t Congress Get It’s Work Done?

This week on Facing the Future, we examine the possibility of a government shutdown. If Congress fails to agree on funding levels for the next fiscal year, which begins on October 1st, many government offices will need to close their doors. With less than two weeks to go, negotiators seem far apart and it’s not just Democrats vs Republicans. Division among House Republicans has also been a problem.

We discuss the state of play with Jon Lieber, managing director of the Eurasia Group and a former senior advisor to Senator Mitch McConnell.