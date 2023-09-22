Cail & Company LIVE | Local Musicians Week – Todd Hearon

Todd is a poet, songwriter, dramatist and fiction writer. He is the author of three collections of poems, Strange Land (2010), No Other Gods (2015) and Crows in Eden (2022). In addition, he’s written a number of plays and essays as well a novella, Do Geese See God? (2021).

Todd’s first full-length studio album is Border Radio (2021), featuring thirteen original songs in the Americana and folk/folk rock tradition. A second studio album, Yodelady, featuring fifteen original tracks, is set to debut is November but we have a sneak peak on this segment with Todd. I think you would have to call Todd a true renaissance man.

He lives in Exeter and teaches literature and writing at Phillips Exeter Academy!