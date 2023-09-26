Cail & Company LIVE with Local Musicians Week – Joey Clark & The Big Hearts

Joey Clark is a New Hampshire native who became a songwriter in Nashville. Since his return to NH, Joey has been featured on Granite State of Mind and played on New Hampshire Public Radio. Joey performs solo at various venues including the Currier Gallery of Art in Manchester as well as with his band, the Big Hearts. Joey is a lyric focused writer, with rhythms borrowed from swing, bluegrass, old-time country and folk-rock with memorable melodies and words.

He is joined in the Big Hearts by a pair of incredibly talented musicians, Larry Houghton on the upright bass and Mac Holmes on the Dobro. The trio has a wonderful new ten song CD which will be available soon! It’s called Cats on the Frontier Live which, in fact, was recorded live in front of a very appreciative audience at the West Street Ward House in Concord on March 25, 2023!