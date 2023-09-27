Facing The Future | What’s Up With Swing Voters?

This week on Facing the Future, we talk with Rich Thau, President of Engagious, a leading firm in scientifically testing and refining the effectiveness of business and issue-advocacy content. The firm has been conducting a series of focus groups nationwide with people who voted for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. What these key voters have to say will help determine who wins the 2024 presidential race.

Then, we’ll get the latest from Capitol Hill on whether Congress can avoid a shutdown on October 1st.