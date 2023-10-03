Cail & Company LIVE with Tori Fowler & Chris Brown

Our monthly visit with the New Hampshire Insurance Department featured Tori Fowler who is the Administrator of Life and Health Compliance Forms at the Department. Among our topics, the Open Enrollment period from November 1-December 15, the regulation of Qualified Health Plans and Health Savings Accounts. More information available at www.nh.gov/insurance.

Also joining us Tuesday was Chris Brown, owner of the New Hampshire Mountain Kings of the North American Hockey League. The Mountain Kings are a first-year team in the Tier Two NAHL and play their home games at the Tri Town Ice Arena in Hooksett. www.nhmountainkings.com