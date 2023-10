I love the Hatbox Theatre in Concord and I love Andrew Pinard the founder of said theatre!! Andrew dropped by to chat about the future of the Hatbox because of all the rumors about the mall that houses it. He gave us the scoop about the mall, the surrounding area and the Hatbox as best he understands it from his contact with the mall management.

Next we talked about the current season, how shows are chosen and things he’s interested in viewing for himself!