Children’s author and Warner resident Matt Forrest Esenwine talks about his latest book, “The Thing To Remember About Stargazing”. Matt’s book will be featured at more than 20 public libraries throughout New Hampshire in their Storywalk series.

Also with us Wednesday former NBA player Dean Tolson discussing his new memoir, “Power Forward; My Journey From Illiterate NBA Player to a Magna Cum Laude Master’s Degree”.