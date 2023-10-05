Cail & Company LIVE with Tom Raffio & Stand Up Audio

Tom Raffio, President and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental joined us Thursday to update the busy week events his company is participating in and also making his weekly NFL Picks.

Once again Redington Road (the home of WKXL) was rocking with the sounds of Stand Up Audio. The four-man band featuring Joe Pero, Joe Cadrette, Ben Cooper and Heath Auger was live in our studio playing their original songs including a local favorite, “Peter’s Girls”. You’ll just have to listen to hear the back story and the fun song about the ladies of a certain Concord hair salon.